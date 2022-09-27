Deepika Padukone rushed to Breach Candy hospital after she complained of uneasiness: Report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 27

ActressDeepika Padukonewas rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Monday night after she complained of uneasiness. According to reports, she is doing fine now.

The actress underwent numerous tests in the hospital, which took almost half a day. Entertainment portal Pinkvilla reported that Deepika face quite a taxing situation and was rushed to the hospital. The portal further reported that she is in a better condition now. However, her team has not given any official statement.

It was a few months ago that Deepika was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after she had an increased heart rate. She was kept under observation for half a day before she got discharged. The incident took place while she was shooting for her upcoming film Project K. Dismissing all such reports, the film’s producer Ashwini Dutt said Deepika wasn’t ‘rushed’ to the hospital but went for a routine check-up.

“Earlier she was down with Covid-19, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check-up just to make sure that everything was normal,” Ashwin told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Amazon Prime movie Gehraiyaan’. She is now gearing up for the release of Siddhart Anand’s Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Pathaan marks the return on King Khan to the big screen and will release on January 25 next year.

Apart from Pathaan, she has Poject K along with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. She also has a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which stars her husband-actor Ranveer Singh.

