Dharmendra is a proud grandfather as grandson Rajveer Deol makes Bollywood debut, shares heartwarming video

Mumbai, September 4

Proud grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra shared a heartwarming message for his grandson Rajveer Deol, who is making his acting debut in 'Dono'.

During the trailer launch event, a special video message by Dharmendra was played. Also, Rajshri Productions posted a video on their Instagram handle.

Dharmendra in Hindi said, "One day, when Sunny told me that my grandson Rajveer is making his debut, the news made me so happy as a grandfather. The film is being produced by Rajshri Productions, and I know it will be a great film. I wish both Rajveer and Paloma the best because I know what it feels like to be a newcomer in this industry. I pray for everyone and film to do well." Watch the video:

Directed by Avnish S. Barjatya, 'Dono' marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.

Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film unveiled the film's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Rajshri Productions shared the trailer which they captioned, "Drum Roll! The wait is finally over #Dono #TrailerOutNow Film In Cinemas - 5th October #SaveTheDate."

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) 'friend of the dulhan', meets Meghna (Paloma) 'friend of the dulha'. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart. 'Dono' is all set to hit the theatres on October 5.

The makers unveiled the film's trailer in Mumbai on Monday.

Sunny Deol, Sooraj Barjatya, Karan Deol, and Poonam Dhillon were also present at the trailer launch event.

Soon after the makers unveiled the trailer, fans and followers flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emojis.

'I am very excited,' a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, 'Can't wait.'

Another fan wrote, 'Wow can't wait to watch the movie.' Recently actor Salman Khan and Bhagyashree unveiled the title track of the film which received decent responses from the audience.

