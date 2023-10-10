Dharmendra returns from US to kickstart new film, seeks blessings and good wishes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 10

The iconic actor Dharmendra, who had been in the United States for health reasons, is back and ready to embrace a new cinematic venture. The veteran star recently shared his enthusiasm with his fans as he commenced shooting for an undisclosed film, expressing his heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support. Although little information has been divulged about the project, Dharmendra took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a glimpse from the film's set.

In the photo he posted, Dharmendra is seen sporting a stylish ensemble consisting of a blue shirt paired with brown pants. His caption radiated positivity as he wrote, "Friends, I am back from the USA... Starting a new film... always need your good wishes and blessings."

Friends, i am back from USA…..Starting new film….always need your good wishes and his Blessings 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NdPxpCrubJ — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 10, 2023

While details about the film have remained under wraps, reports suggest that he will be part of Laxman Utekar's upcoming project, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. However, no official confirmation has been made as yet.

Dharmendra is set to portray Shahid Kapoor's grandfather in the film, as confirmed by veteran actor Rakesh Bedi. Speaking to India Today, Bedi revealed, "I play Shahid Kapoor’s father, and Dharamji plays my father. It is Laxman Utekar’s film and produced by Maddock Films, the makers of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.'"

In the midst of his professional commitments, Dharmendra's on-screen chemistry with Shabana Azmi in "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani" has garnered widespread admiration. Their lip-kiss scene, in particular, has become a hot topic of conversation. During a press conference for the film, Dharmendra candidly discussed the on-screen kiss and shared his thoughts on the project, expressing his joy and satisfaction working alongside the talented cast.

As Dharmendra embarks on this new cinematic journey, his fans eagerly anticipate yet another stellar performance from the legendary actor, making his return from the US even more momentous.

#Dharmendra #United States of America USA