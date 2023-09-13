Amid reports of ill health, Dharmendra shares video of 'enjoying holiday in US'

Mumbai, September 13
Days after reports flooded social media that he was in the US for treatment, veteran star Dharmendra informed fans that he was on a holiday and would return soon.
The 87-year-old actor, who was last seen in Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, shared a video on X on Tuesday night amid rumours about his health.
"Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in USA. Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (sic)"
Dharmendra captioned the short clip in which he is seen playing with a dog.
Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in USA . Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha 😆 pic.twitter.com/9vnPSQinwC— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 12, 2023
On Monday, several publications reported that Dharmendra's son, actor-MP Sunny Deol, had taken the veteran actor to the US for treatment.
