Jamie Lever on mimicking father Johny Lever

Jamie Lever and her brother Jesse can be seen in recently released adventurous mini-series on MX Player, A Spin Around Dubai. From mimicking Farah Khan to Asha Bhosle, Jamie is known for her hilarious acts.

She said, “Mimicry is a form of comedy that I chose to do and feel very few people are skilled at it. I have a knack for it, so I wanted to use it to push myself in the field and it has been a big advantage for me. Actually, Asha ji (Bhosle) was the first personality whom I mimicked, and that’s how I began this fun-filled business of imitation. Mujhe dad ki mimicry toh karni bhi nahi thi, aur mujhe aati bhi nahi thi (Honestly, I never wanted to and I did not even know how to mimic him). But it’s always a request from people whenever I perform.”

Talking about the never-ending public opinion, Jamie added, “It might feel like I am trying to grab eyeballs by mimicking my dad but it is not the case. I’m working hard on my own. I have decided to do everything possible to entertain people and show my talent.”