Jaskaran Singh from Punjab dares to dream beyond the ordinary

On September 4 and 5, Sony Entertainment Television’s fan-favourite game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 will see 21-year-old Jaskarn Singh from Khalra in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, shatter the chains of fate by attempting the life-altering Rs 1 crore question!

Jaskaran’s father is a seasonal caterer, and, as the eldest son of this modest family, they have always made sure that he is given the support required when it comes to fulfilling his dreams and ambitions. Currently preparing for his UPSC exams, Jaskaran’s path will change dramatically when he finds himself seated in the hotseat and attempts the Rs 1 crore question!

#Tarn Taran