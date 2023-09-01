Jaskaran Singh from Punjab dares to dream beyond the ordinary

On September 4 and 5, Sony Entertainment Television’s fan-favourite game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 will see 21-year-old Jaskarn Singh from Khalra in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, shatter the chains of fate by attempting the life-altering Rs 1 crore question!
Jaskaran’s father is a seasonal caterer, and, as the eldest son of this modest family, they have always made sure that he is given the support required when it comes to fulfilling his dreams and ambitions. Currently preparing for his UPSC exams, Jaskaran’s path will change dramatically when he finds himself seated in the hotseat and attempts the Rs 1 crore question!
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
Parliament special session from September 18 to 22
Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem