'Just looking like a wow' meme has Deepika Padukone, Yashraj Mukhate, Wamika Gabbi, K L Rahul as its takers

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 31

If the words "so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow" instantly conjure the image of a vibrant woman's enthusiastic voice in your mind, you're already in on the latest social media sensation. This trend is not just a passing fancy; it's an internet sensation that's capturing hearts across the digital world. But where did it all begin?

The saga of the "Just looking like a wow" meme began when a spirited woman named Jasmeen Kaur, whose passion for selling dress materials on Instagram ignited this viral social media trend. In her videos, Jasmeen’s excitement leads her to repeatedly exclaim, "just looking like a wow" while describing the clothes she showcases, and the passion and charm of her delivery catapulted the video to viral stardom.

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmeen Kaur (@designmachinesuitslive)

This particular video struck a chord with a diverse audience. Jasmeen’s simplicity, her honesty in expressing her love for the clothes she sells is a hit. At the same time, her exaggerated style is equally hilarious. In her effort to sell the suits she thinks are outstanding, she also manages to make fashion accessible to all and not just portray it as a high-end dream. Jasmeen Kaur is unapologetically herself, and it clearly resonated with many.

The meme has rapidly transcended boundaries with people from all walks of life using the phrase to describe a multitude of things and not just their favourite look or outfit. Celebrities too hop on the bandwagon. From Yashraj Mukhate turning it into a love song to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone using the phrase to share her new reel.

Check out how Yashraj Mukhate made a melody of 'just looking a wow':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Here's Deepika Padukone's version of 'just looking like a wow':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Check out how Wamiqa Gabbi uses the phrase:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Even Sanya Malhotra made a video on Yashraj Mukhate's musical of 'just looking like a wow':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SanyaM (@sanyamalhotra_)

It doesn’t stop there. Cricketers, too, are taking part in the trend. Cricketer K L Rahul joined the fun by commenting on an image of his wife Athiya Shetty's Instagram post, gushing, "So beautiful... so elegant... just looking like a wow!" Athiya Shetty playfully responded, "@klrahul, I can hear you."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

The "Just Looking Like a Wow" meme has transcended screens and captivated hearts, proving that sometimes, all you need is authenticity and enthusiasm to create a viral sensation that unites the online world.

#Deepika Padukone #Social Media