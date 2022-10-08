Justin Bieber postpones world tour

ANI

Pop icon Justin Bieber has postponed all of his remaining ‘Justice’ World Tour dates until an unspecified time ‘next year,’ following the cancellation of his tour dates in South America, South Africa and Asia.

The announcement, which was made via the tour’s official Instagram page, says, “Ticket-holders will be informed on next steps as updates occur.” The tour, which was supposed to begin in 2020, has already been repeatedly postponed or delayed, most recently due to Bieber being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare infection that in his instance resulted in facial paralysis. After resuming the tour in August, he declared on September 6 that he would need to take a hiatus from performing ‘to make my health the priority right now’ after a number of shows.

The tour was supposed to pick up on October 22 in Malaysia, go across East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and then resume in Europe in January before wrapping up at the end of March.

