Kajol’s cryptic reply …after she is trolled for old post about her being ‘rude’ to autistic server

Kajol, who is being trolled on social media for allegedly being rude to an autistic boy, shared a cryptic post on Tuesday, saying ‘when you aren’t ready for that level of nonsense and need a minute to recalibrate’. The backlash stemmed from a viral post on Reddit, where a user recounted an incident involving his/her brother.
The post, which was posted years ago, read, “I love my brother so much, he is on the autism spectrum, so life has been really hard for him, until a few years ago. People finally began accepting him for who he was, and he got to work at a high-end restaurant in Juhu, where people encouraged him to work. He had been really, really happy with his job for the past few months, until yesterday. He is a huge fan of Kajol. Yesterday, Kajol came with a couple of friends to the restaurant and he was overjoyed. He usually gets back-end duties because he is good with numbers, but they allowed him to handle the bill once the dinner was finished.”
The note further read, “All he wanted to say was that Kajol brought him a lot of happiness and that he wished the best for her future. My brother was overwhelmed and started crying, but all she did was say, ‘hogaya? Ab nautanki band karo aur bill loh’. And she complained to the manager about employing people like him...”
