 Kareena Kapoor Khan appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador

  Entertainment
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador

Kareena Kapoor Khan appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador

She will support the not-for-profit organisation in furthering every child’s right to early childhood development

Kareena Kapoor Khan appointed UNICEF India National Ambassador

"These youth advocates are part of UNICEF's global programme," UNICEF India said.



PTI

New Delhi, May 4

UNICEF India on Saturday announced Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan as its new National Ambassador.

The ‘Crew’ star, who has been associated with UNICEF India since 2014, will support the not-for-profit organisation in furthering every child’s right to early childhood development, health, education and gender equality, a press release said.

Kareena had earlier served as a Celebrity Advocate for UNICEF India.

“There are few things as important as the rights of children, the future generation of this world. I am honoured to continue my association with UNICEF now as India’s National Ambassador,” the 43-year-old actor said in a statement.

“I will strive to use my voice and influence for vulnerable children and their rights, especially around early childhood, education and gender equality. For every child deserves a childhood, a fair chance, a future,” she added.

Besides Kareena, UNICEF India has also appointed its first-ever Youth Advocates, who are peer leaders and champions on issues like climate action, mental health, innovations and Girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

The four advocates are Gauranshi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh on right to play and disability inclusion; Kartik Verma from Uttar Pradesh on climate action and child rights advocacy; singer Nahid Afrin from Assam on mental health and early childhood development; and Vinisha Umashankar, budding innovator and STEM pioneer, from Tamil Nadu.

“These youth advocates are part of UNICEF’s global programme and join a cohort of more than 93 youth advocates who have been appointed across the globe and are driving change on issues concerning children and young people,” UNICEF India said.

UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey said she is delighted to welcome Kareena as the National Ambassador.

“She has brought energy and impact through her support to several national and global campaigns. She joins as UNICEF India National Ambassador together with our four Youth Advocates to the UNICEF family. We look forward to working with her and the four youth advocates to continue advocating for child rights,” she added.

#Bollywood #Kareena Kapoor #Kareena Kapoor Khan


