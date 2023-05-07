Katy Perry's video searching for her seat during King Charles III's coronation goes viral; she replies

London, May 7
A video of singer Katy Perry looking for her seat at King Charles III's coronation has taken over the Internet. However, she found her seat, says the singer.
A video of Katy in which she is looking confused as she is in search of her seat for King Charles III's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. After the clip went viral, she joked about the moment.
Katy Perry spotted looking for her seat at the #Coronation of King Charles III. pic.twitter.com/m2JmrCtNIg— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 6, 2023
The singer, who looked drop dead gorgeous in lavender coloured Vivienne Westwood suit, dropped a hilarious note, saying: "don't worry guys I found my seat."
Apart from Perry, others who were seen at the coronation included actresseses Judi Dench, Emma Thompson, actor Stephen Fry, singer Lionel Richie, adventurer Bear Grylls and Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, among many others.
The 2,200-strong congregation who gathered to watch the St Edward's Crown being placed atop King Charles' III head includes members of the royal family, including Prince Harry consigned to the third row, politicians, aristocrats, international dignitaries and celebrities.
