Munmun Dutta meets Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary’s baby girl

Television’s power couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became parents to a baby girl on April 3.

Ever since the couple’s newborn came into this world, they have been showered with congratulatory messages. Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita aka Munmun Dutta paid a visit to the new parents at their residence.

Munmun took to her social media handle to share pictures. The couple’s pet Pablo was also in the pictures. She wrote, “And I finally met this little angel last night. My besties are parents, and I couldn’t be any more emotional. My heart is full. What a beautiful journey of @debinabon and @guruchoudhary, my most favourite couple.”

She added, “Can’t wait to shower this little angel with kisses, hugs and squeezes each time I meet her. My dearest, cutest little Pablo can’t hold his excitement either.”