Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan reach Spain for vacation

Mumbai, August 13

Newly-wed couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are off on another vacation! The couple recently holidayed in Thailand for their honeymoon and now Vignesh has shared some adorable pictures with Nayanthara revealing that they are now headed to Spain.

Vignesh took to Instagram to share two photos in which the lovely couple can be seen enjoying their time on a plane. He wrote, "En route Barcelona with my wifey" and accompanied the sentence with lovestruck, flowers, and red heart emoticons.

In the pictures, both are dressed casually. Nayanthara is seen wearing a white T-shirt layered with a blue jacket and denims while Vignesh is wearing a sporty black sweatshirt.

Nayanthara married Vignesh Shivan about two months ago, and soon after when the wedding pictures were out, fans went crazy! Soon, their dreamy wedding will be out on the OTT giant Netflix in the form of a documentary. Netflix recently released the first look teaser of the documentary - 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale'.

On July 21, Netflix officially announced the documentary. The documentary has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 37-year-old Kollywood actor was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' on the big screen, which gathered a decent response from the netizens, and in 'O2', a survival drama film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

She will be next seen in 'GodFather' alongside south actor Mohan Lal. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022 and in director Atlee's next action thriller film 'Jawaan' with Shah Rukh Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

