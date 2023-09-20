 Parineeti, Raghav's picture seeking blessings in gurdwara goes viral : The Tribune India

The couple will get married on September 24 in Udaipur

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. ANI file photo



IANS

New Delhi, September 20

Ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "suspended parliamentarian" Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra's wedding in Udaipur, the picture of the couple has gone viral, while they attended the ‘ardaas’ ceremony and ‘kirtan’ in a gurdwara.

The couple will leave for Udaipur for their wedding at a luxury hotel on September 23 and 24. Yesterday, the ‘paath’ was also held at Chadha's residence in Pandara Road, here. His MP's residence saw Punjab Police personnel keeping a hawk's eye on the tastefully manicured entrance, keeping photographers on the other side of the busy road.

On Wednesday, the pictures of the couple went viral on social media, wherein Raghav could be seen wearing a pastel pink coloured kurta-pajama and nehru jacket, while Parineeti wore a powder pink coloured sharara set. Both were seen sitting in a gurdwara, and praying, accompanied by their family members.

Earlier, the wedding card of the couple had gone viral on social media. The wedding date read September 24 on the card, which is white in colour. "Divine Promises: A pearl white Indian wedding... Leela Palace Jaimala: 3.30 p.m; Pheras: 4.00 p.m; Vidai: 6.30 p.m.," read the card.

The card had beautiful sketches of the landscape of Udaipur. The wedding festivities will start from September 23 with Parineeti's ‘choora’ ceremony at 10 a.m. at Maharaja suite. A 'Fresco Afternoon' will be held on the terrace near the ballroom on September 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On September 24, Raghav's 'sehrabandi' will take place in Taj Lake Palace at 1 p.m. Then 'Baraat'- The Royal Procession will move from Taj Lake Palace at 2 p.m.

The reception gala, which has a theme of 'A night of Amore' will happen in Leela Palace Courtyard, at 8.30 p.m.

During this period, many big personalities from politics and Bollywood will come to Udaipur.

Several film personalities, including Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, and leaders from Delhi and other states are expected to attend the event.

