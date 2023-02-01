‘Pathaan’ crosses Rs 600 crore mark in worldwide gross

PTI

Mumbai, January 31

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Wednesday said its latest offering “Pathaan”, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has raised Rs 634 crore gross in worldwide collection.

On its seventh day, the film raised Rs 28 crore in gross figures, the studio said in a press release. Internationally, the movie collected Rs 15 crore gross.

Since its January 25 release, “Pathaan” has recorded Rs 238.5 crore in the overseas territories alone, while net collection in India stands at Rs 330.25 crore (Hindi - Rs 318.50 crore, dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu - Rs 11.75 crore).

“Pathaan”, a globetrotting espionage thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The movie also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

The film, which marks Shah Rukh’s first big screen release as a lead in over four years, is the fourth title in producer Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” (2012) and “Tiger Zinda Hai” (2017), and “War”, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

