 Ranbir Kapoor surprises Chandigarh fans as he joins Arijit Singh on stage, sings 'Channa Mereya'

Ranbir Kapoor leaves Chandigarh audience awestruck with a spontaneous duet alongside Arijit Singh

Ranbir Singh and Arijit Singh perform in Chandigarh. Instagram/ arijit__singh__universe a



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 5

Saturday night in Chandigarh was no ordinary musical event when the mellifluous Arijit Singh graced the stage. As the enchanting notes of 'Satranga' filled the air, fans who flocked to the concert received an unexpected surprise. Ranbir Kapoor, the Bollywood heartthrob currently gearing up for his highly anticipated film 'Animal,' decided to make the evening unforgettable by joining Arijit Singh on stage.

In a heartwarming moment captured in videos shared by fans, Ranbir Kapoor made a stunning entrance as Arijit Singh crooned the soul-stirring 'Satranga,' a track from the upcoming 'Animal.' Ranbir's humility shone as he touched Arijit Singh's feet, showering the singer with respect, and exchanged a warm hug. Take a look:

However, the highlight of the night came when Ranbir Kapoor, with a hint of bashfulness and immense charm, performed the iconic 'Channa Mereya' alongside Arijit Singh.

Here's Ranbir Kapoor doing the hook step of the song:

For those unacquainted, 'Channa Mereya' is a timeless song from the 2016 Karan Johar directorial 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' where Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma played the lead roles.

Watch the enchanting moment unfold:

The night was adorned with several such heart-touching moments, including a heartfelt gesture from Ranbir, who knelt before the singer in a heartfelt display of admiration and gratitude.

When Ranbir waved to his fans:

Apart from the mesmerizing 'Satranga' and 'Channa Mereya,' Arijit Singh also delved into his vast repertoire to bring to life other iconic tracks associated with Ranbir Kapoor. 'Rasiya' from 'Brahmastra' and 'Kabira' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' echoed through the venue, leaving the audience in awe of the actor-singer duo's synergy.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, 'Animal' is set to hit the cinemas on December 1 and is set to clash with Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur.' The film also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

'Animal' is presented by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Kabir Singh' fame and falls under the crime drama genre.

Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh's serendipitous duet on the Chandigarh stage will undoubtedly be etched in the memory of fans as a magical, unscripted musical interlude that transcended boundaries between actor and audience, delivering an evening of pure delight and music to cherish.

#Bollywood #Ranbir Kapoor

