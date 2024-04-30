Rihanna unveils ambitious plans for upcoming album

ANI

Pop sensation Rihanna stirred excitement among fans, as she hinted at what’s to come from her highly anticipated next album.

The 36-year-old singer and businesswoman, known for her groundbreaking music and innovative beauty line, discussed her creative endeavours and upcoming ventures at an event for the launch of her Fenty Beauty’s new product.

Rihanna shared insights into her musical aspirations and the evolution of her brand. Amidst discussions of makeup, motherhood, and the upcoming Met Gala, Rihanna made it clear that her focus remains firmly on delivering an exceptional musical experience with her forthcoming album.