Rohit Shetty reminisces Chennai Express days as he shoots train action sequence for Indian Police Force

Hyderabad, January 22
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, on Sunday, shared a glimpse of an action scene shot from his upcoming action web series 'Indian Police Force'.
Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a picture which he captioned, "Shooting a train action sequence reminds me of Chennai Express days..."
In the picture, Sidharth could be seen standing with a gun in his hand and the location is a railway station. Director Rohit Shetty could be seen standing behind him with a camera in his hand with his team members behind him.
The 'Shershaah' actor also shared the post which he captioned, "@itsrohitshetty Ek number Team 1[?] Shooting Action."
Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
"Just waiting for this series," a fan commented.
Another fan commented, "Blockbuster loading again." "Sid in action alwys treat to watch," another fan wrote.
Helmed by the Rohit Shetty 'Indian Police Force' stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles and will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
The 'Golmaal Returns' director, recently sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot of the 'Indian Police Force' at the Ramoji Film City, on the city's outskirts.
He was later discharged from the hospital.
The official streaming date of 'Indian Police Force' is still awaited.
Meanwhile, Rohit will also be directing 'Singham Again' which will star Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.
