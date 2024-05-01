Singer Billie Eilish locks September for her world tour

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is gearing up to embark on a world tour in support of her forthcoming third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The album is set for release on May 17. The Live Nation-produced tour will kick off in September in Quebec and continue through North America until December. In February 2025, Eilish will hit Australia, followed by Europe, the UK, and Ireland, from April to late July.
General tickets will be released for sale on May 3 through Ticketmaster. Eilish will continue her collaboration with the environmental non-profit organisation Reverb for the tour, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas pollution and minimising single-use plastic waste. A portion of ticket sales in North America will also contribute to Reverb’s initiatives. Her tour will span across Canada, the US, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, and Ireland.
