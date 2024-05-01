 Singer Billie Eilish locks September for her world tour : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Singer Billie Eilish locks September for her world tour

Singer Billie Eilish locks September for her world tour

Singer Billie Eilish locks September for her world tour


IANS

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is gearing up to embark on a world tour in support of her forthcoming third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The album is set for release on May 17. The Live Nation-produced tour will kick off in September in Quebec and continue through North America until December. In February 2025, Eilish will hit Australia, followed by Europe, the UK, and Ireland, from April to late July.

General tickets will be released for sale on May 3 through Ticketmaster. Eilish will continue her collaboration with the environmental non-profit organisation Reverb for the tour, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas pollution and minimising single-use plastic waste. A portion of ticket sales in North America will also contribute to Reverb’s initiatives. Her tour will span across Canada, the US, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, and Ireland.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Denied ticket from Sangrur, former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy quits Congress

2
Sports

India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain

3
Delhi

Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

4
Chandigarh

4-year-old daughter of Punjab IPS couple dies after choking on milk

5
Haryana

Raj Babbar to contest from Gurugram, Anand Sharma from Kangra; Congress announces another list

6
Diaspora

International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September

7
India

Raghav Chadha underwent major eye surgery, will join poll campaign once better: Saurabh Bharadwaj

8
Punjab

Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

9
India

JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls

10
Entertainment

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead at home

Don't Miss

View All
Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

Top News

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...

Punjab ex-MLA Dalvir Goldy may join AAP a day after quitting Congress

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tarn Taran: Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Lyricist’s book on Punjabis’ deep connect with Lahore released

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool in Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi, Naseeb Singh & Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame AAP alliance

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way

Delhi court rejects Dy CM’s bail plea for second time

NDMC deploys 8 anti-smog guns to combat air pollution

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi unit

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Inter-district gang of robbers busted

A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Vehicle thief lands in police net

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

NHAI rejects Ludhiana MC’s proposal for ads on Elevated Road pillars

85% of wheat crop over 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Justice still elusive for Giaspura victims

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College holds lecture on placement