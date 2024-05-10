Talented Punjabi pop artiste Shahat Gill on her new song Hulaare…

You tell us about your latest song?

Hulaare is a dance number that brings in synth pop music vibe along with catchy hook steps for everyone to groove on. It talks about a girl that’s winning everyone’s hearts with her moves and beauty.

How was your experience working with Panther on Pagal Ay?

Working with Panther on my first debut has been amazing. His verses added fire to the song. Looking forward to creating more bangers with him, feeling overwhelmed with the response on Pagal Ay.

Are you planning to enter Bollywood?

Sky is the limit for me. Not that I have planned on entering or making it to Bollywood, but if anything suitable comes my way, I will give it a shot.

Who have been your biggest inspiration in the industry?

The one and only Diljit Dosanjh. He is the greatest of all time. I watched Chamkila recently and I was awestruck by his amazing performance. He is a generational performer and very chill out in real life. It will be a dream come true to work alongside him.

What advice will you give budding artistes to make it big in the industry?

The advice I will give today’s generation is to be original. Let your personality reflect in the music you create.

One fashion advice that you would like to give?

I would advise people to be comfortable and confident in their fashion sense and not think too much about what others think!

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

Many exciting projects are in the pipeline. I am someone who loves to experiment with music, so I am super excited and thrilled to work on the bangers that will be coming your way soon.