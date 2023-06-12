Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

Twinkle Khanna has proved that there is no age for completing your education, as she is currently pursuing her Master's degree in fiction writing at the age of 48. Daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna withdrew from acting to pursue interior designing and writing. After earning the title of best-selling author, Twinkle Khanna decided to go back to college. The actress recently posted a video of herself 'sprinting' around her classes at Goldsmiths, University of London.

In the video, Twinkle can be seen walking to her college, drinking coffee with her university friends, and flashing her student ID card.

Along with this video, she also penned a beautiful and inspiring note about her decision to be a student at this age. She added that she is having a whole new experience and is enjoying this time with her university mates.

She wrote, “What's it like going back to Uni on the cusp of my fiftieth year on this planet?

Well, it's now been nine months of attending classes and questioning my sanity as I sprint along the last stretch of finishing my Masters. Who knew I would be willing to put myself through submissions, grades, and a thousand mugs of coffee as I try to focus through lectures? Sometimes I think I should have applied for a Masters in strange life choices instead of one in writing! But on the other hand, I would not have all these new experiences and even a uni gang, fabulous women I can count on to pull me through deadlines and make me laugh during lunch breaks."

She continues with the math of life and how one should calculate. Twinkle continues, "Tight skin, a flat tummy, endless energy—you can either count the things you have lost or see what you can gain. Getting old is a mathematical equation; I would rather consider it a multiplication sum than look at it as a subtraction. Agree? Disagree?”

Fans find her video inspiring and even wished her best for her future.

A user wrote, “So inspiring, even though I recently completed my master's degree and am now in my early 40s, I hope to pursue a second master's degree since I loved returning to school and experiencing all the challenges that come with it.”

Yet another commented, “After having a double masters already - (Tourism and English), I am feeling I should get one in creative writing too. You are inspiring! “

A third one wrote, “It’s inspirational for lot of us mums out there. Never say never!”

