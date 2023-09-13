UK cinema hall 'ruins' moviegoers' experience as it plays second half of 'Jawan' first

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 13

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Jawan’ is making noise for all the right reasons. The film has broken all box office records with its impressive collection on the first weekend. Everyone who has seen the film has given positive word of mouth and suggested others to enjoy the film on the big screen.

However, some fans in the UK had to face disappointment while watching ‘Jawan’ because of the theatre’s fault.

Reportedly, a cinema hall in London, Vue Cinemas, played the second half of the film first. A make-up artist, Sarah Rashid, who watched the film there, took to Instagram to share her experience.

In the video shared by her, she says that she was very excited to watch the film’s first-day-first-show. However, she, along with others, was confused as the cinema hall declared interval after 1 hour and 10 minutes and wondered what was left more in the film after the villain was killed, before realising what had actually happened.

The video also showed the angry fans asking for a refund for their ruined movie experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makeup by Sahar Rashid (@makeupbysaharrashid)

The video, which has garnered more than 6 million views and 4.5 lakh likes since being posted, saw netizens reacting to the incident.

A user wrote, “This is the saddest thing on the internet today. (Laughing emojis).”

Another wrote, “Nobody deserves this. NOBODY.”

Another user reacted by saying, “bachpan dikhaya hi nahi direct javaan dikha diya.”

Another comment read, “Even if you get refund, they still ruined SRK’s movie for you.”

#Bollywood #Shah Rukh Khan