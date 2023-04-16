Watch: Hrithik Roshan's security pushes delivery boy trying to take selfie with actor, netizens angry

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 16

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's security was seen pushing away a fan who tried taking a picture with the actor outside a restaurant here.

A video of Hrithik was shared on a paparazzi account, where he was seen with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni.

In the clip, Hrithik was seen walking towards his car and waited for the others to join him. A food delivery person tried taking a selfie with the actor and he leaned towards him. However, his security guard pushed him person.

Netizens have disapproved the security guards's behaviour.

A user wrote, "Humlogo ki wajhe se ye Sab h ur us bechare ko kaise dhakka de diya ye log smjhte kya h apne aap ko."

Another one wrote, "Ak fan pic le raha tha or body guard ne dhakka de Diya or Roshan ne kuch nahi bola badi he dukh ki baat hain.iski picture dekh na hi ak Sharm ki baat hain."

A third user commented, "Inki film dekhni nhi chahiye attitude dekh rhe ho us bichare ko dhakka de diya ptaa nhi smjhte kya hai apne aap ko.."

A comment reads, "Will he be behaving like this during promotion weeks before the movie release? Atleast give a fake smile at ppl around you!!!

Here's the viral video:

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in December 2000. They welcomed their first son Hrehaan in 2006, Hridaan was born in 2008. The childhood lovers separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter', which is all set to hit the theatres on January 2024.

With inputs from IANS

