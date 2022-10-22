 Watch: Shehnaaz Gill sings romantic track 'Mehbooba' from Yash's 'KGF 2' : The Tribune India

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill sings romantic track 'Mehbooba' from Yash's 'KGF 2'

Directed by Prashant Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon among others

Watch: Shehnaaz Gill sings romantic track 'Mehbooba' from Yash's 'KGF 2'

Shehnaaz Gill. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, October 22

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill, on Saturday, treated her fans by singing a romantic track from Yash's film KGF 2'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz dropped a video with the 'Mehabooba' track from the movie 'KGF 2.' Directed by Prashant Neel, the film starred south actor Yash alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty in prominent roles, and was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a blue coloured vest top that she paired with printed bottom.

Along with the video, she posted star emojis.

When she shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with love and affection and praised her voice.

'KGF: Chapter 2' gathered positive responses from the netizens and collected over Rs 500 crores at the Indian box office post covid.

The film is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Earlier, Shehnaaz dropped a video in which she was seen singing the song 'Hasi Ban Gaye', 'Jo Bheji Thi Dua,' which left the fans emotional.

Recently, she was spotted at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in Mumbai, where Shehnaaz met Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020.

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled 'Tu Yaheen hai'. She also graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend.

She began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England' and later starred in 'Kala Shah Kala' and 'Daaka' in 2019.

Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

#kgf #shehnaaz gill

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

What we have reduced religion to is 'tragic', says Supreme Court, asks 3 states to crack down on hate mongers

2
Chandigarh Winter schedule

Chandigarh gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

3
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

4
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside order on registering FIR on complaint against IAS officers

5
Trending

Man dares Bengaluru Traffic Police to provide evidence of violation after being fined, bid to outsmart cops ends up serving as fodder for memes

6
Nation

Arunachal helicopter crash: Four army personnel, including two pilots, killed

7
World

Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years, Russia completely banned

8
Nation

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

9
Punjab

Eye on Himachal poll, AAP govt in Punjab restores old pension plan

10
Brand Connect

PureFit Keto + ACV Gummies Reviews - Is Pure Fit Keto ACV Gummy Scam or Worth Buying?

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful
Chandigarh

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes
Punjab

Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes

Diwali bonanza: Punjab restores old pension scheme for government employees
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list
Jalandhar

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023
Diaspora

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

Top News

‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi

‘Rozgar Mela’: Taking new initiatives, risks to shield India from global problems, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister says side effects of once-in-a-century pa...

14 killed, more than 35 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in MP’s Rewa

15 killed, more than 35 injured as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP’s Rewa

The bus passengers, mostly labourers, were going to UP for D...

26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

26-year-old software engineer raped by 10 men in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

The incident took place near old aerodrome in Chaibasa

Himachal Assembly polls: Congress party names 4 more candidates

Himachal polls: Pratibha Singh’s choice negated in Manali, youth wing chief loses Kinnaur bid as Congress names four more candidates

Out of 68 seats, 67 have been declared with only Hamirpur pe...

High drama marks closure of China’s key Communist Party Congress as ex-president Hu escorted out

High drama marks closure of China's key Communist Party Congress as ex-president Hu escorted out

All Chinese Communist Party (CPC) meetings are held in extre...


Cities

View All

Woman ends life, husband arrested for dowry death

Amritsar woman ends life, husband arrested for dowry death

Woman 'sold' in Oman: 14 days on, cops yet to nab Tarn Taran-based travel agent

Gold worth Rs 21L seized at airport in Amritsar

15 hookahs seized in Amritsar, restaurant employee arrested

Tribute paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

City gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Chandigarh gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Three SDM-led teams in Chandigarh to enforce green cracker order

10 liquor cartons seized in Jagatpura, 3 booked

Youth's death after 'police torture': 10 months on, Saha ASI, three others booked

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

'Kejriwal just like Aurangzeb, imposes ban on crackers', says BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

Delhi government to launch ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28

AAP to EC: Party received Rs 38.24 crore from its leaders, donors in 2021-22

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini area

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says Ludhiana Range IG

10-day police remand for Lawrence Bishnoi

Jalandhar: PO since 2010, man held for bank robbery

Jalandhar girl gets 24th rank in Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) exam

Jalandhar MC Commissioner asks officials to give status report of every project

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue in Punjabi University

Patiala Development Authority begins criminal proceedings against 143 unauthorised colonies

Punjab Public School, Nabha, celebrates Founder’s Day, Governor presides over function

Finally, MC mobilises officials, orders fogging, issues challans

Dengue on rise in Patiala district, 26 new cases reported