Rs 1,200-crore medical college to come up at Yamunanagar village

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 25

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today inaugurated the construction work of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Government Medical College at Panjupur village of the district. The medical college will be built at a cost of about Rs 1,200 crore and the stipulated time to complete the project is 30 months.

The CM, along with Forest and School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar and the Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Dr Sumita Misra, inspected the layout of the project.

Under the initiative, a 100-seat medical college, a 500-bedded hospital, a nursing college, and a physiotherapy institute will be constructed. The project was initially announced in 2021. The CM emphasised on the importance of maintaining good health through activities like yoga, walking, and cycling, besides adopting healthy eating habits.

He said the present government was working on expanding healthcare services by establishing medical colleges and hospitals in every district. He also mentioned the Nirogi Yojana, which aimed to target 1.41 crore people with an income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh annually in the first phase. As many as 21 lakh people had already been examined.

He said the Chirayu Yojana offered benefits to individuals with an income of up to Rs 3 lakh annually after paying a premium of Rs 1,500.

Efforts on to break drug supply chain

The Chief Minister said the government was taking stringent measures against traffickers to break the drug supply chain in the state. The government was working to dismantle the illegal properties of those involved in the drug trade. Flagging off the ‘cyclothon’ from Agrasen Chowk of Jagadhri for Karnal on Monday, the CM urged people to take a pledge to steer clear of drug use. “To encourage people to participate in the battle against drug traffickers, a dedicated mobile number (90508-91508) has been established for reporting information,” he added.

Announces ban on commercial hookah

The Chief Minister on Monday declared a ban on serving hookah to customers in hotels, restaurants, bars and commercial establishments across the state. However, this prohibition will not apply to traditional hookahs.

