15 overloaded vehicles impounded, 19 buses fined Rs 7.8 lakh in Panipat

Panipat, April 28
Taking serious note of overloaded vehicles, including buses of other states, a joint team of the CM flying squad and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials impounded 15 such vehicles, including two buses. The officials also challaned 19 buses and imposed a fine of Rs 7.83 lakh on these.
A joint team, led by SI Raj Singh, CID unit, and Motor Vehicle Officer (MVO) Rajesh Malik, on Saturday evening initiated action against private vehicles — especially buses from other states breaching passenger capacity rules — and overloaded vehicles. The officials also acted tough on vehicles that were violating traffic rules.
Most of such buses belonged to Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra, with the maximum from Uttar Pradesh.
MVO Rajesh Malik said a special checking drive was carried out against overloaded vehicles and inter-state tourist buses that were violating the traffic rules.
Rajesh Malik said of these, some were overloaded and a few had not paid the Haryana state tax.
