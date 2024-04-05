2 held for Rs 38-lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 4

A team of the Cyber Crime Police Station of Rohtak has claimed to have cracked an online fraud case involving about Rs 38 lakh. Two persons who allegedly lured their victims by promising them profits through the share market have been arrested.

The SHO of police station, Inspector Rajeev Kumar, said Vikas of Prem Nagar Chowk in Rohtak had lodged a complaint on January 23.

He had stated that he had seen a post regarding the share market on his Facebook timeline in October 2023. On clicking the link, Vikas got added to a WhatsApp group.

Following that, he was asked to download an app to invest money in the share market. In the next few months, Vikas transferred Rs 37,79,481 for investment in the share market online, as directed. He got suspicious when he was not allowed to withdraw money shown as deposited in his App wallet.

Then he lodged a complaint with the police. After investigation, Bihar residents Gulshan and Subodh, who were residing in Delhi, were arrested. Both of them were produced in a local court, which remanded Subodh in police custody and sent Gulshan to judicial custody.

