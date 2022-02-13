25-year-old slips into canal, missing

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 12

A 25-year-old labourer, slipped into the Delhi Parallel canal on Saturday and died. The victim has been identified as Kumod of Begusarai in Bihar.

Sumod, brother of the deceased, said Kumod was living in a rented accommodation in Mehrana village here.

“We had gone to the canal with our brother-in-law. Kumod saw two coconuts in the canal and tried to get them out. He slipped into the canal while trying to bring the second coconut out,” the brother said.

The locals informed the police, after which they carried out a search operation to locate the victim with the help of the divers, but Kumod is still missing.