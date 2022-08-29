Yamunanagar: 3,087 traffic challans issued in a month

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 28

To tighten the noose around traffic rule violators, the district traffic police issued 3,087 challans under the Motor Vehicles Act, this month. It also wrote to the authorities concerned to cancel the driving license of 10 persons for violating the traffic rules.

“Working under the guidance of SP Mohit Handa, we are constantly trying to improve the traffic system and management in the district,” said SHO Lokesh Rana, Traffic police station.

