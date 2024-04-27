 Chandigarh voter count up 62K in 2 decades : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh voter count up 62K in 2 decades

Chandigarh voter count up 62K in 2 decades

Number rises from 5,85,006 in 1999 LS election to 6,47,258 this year

Chandigarh voter count up 62K in 2 decades

Women queue up at polling centre in Hallo Majra. File



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

In the past over two decades, the city parliamentary constituency has seen a notable increase in its voter population by nearly 62,000. The total number has risen from 5,85,006 during the 1999 LS election to 6,47,258 for the coming June 1 poll.

According to data obtained from the Election Department, during the 1999 election, there were 3,35,874 male voters and 2,49,132 female voters.

In 2004, the number of voters, especially males, dropped to 2,92,438 and there were 2,35,246 female voters. The total number of voters in the constituency was 5,27,684 at that time.

During the 2009 Lok Sabha election, the number slightly decreased to 5,24,444 — 2,91,666 male voters and 2,32,778 female voters.

One of the factors to this decline is the removal of several colonies in the city, prompting residents to relocate elsewhere. Additionally, a trend of migration from Chandigarh to other areas within the tricity region has been observed, further impacting the voter significant shift in political representation with BJP candidate Kirron Kher securing victory by defeating Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal. In 1999, 2004 and 2009, Bansal had made a hat-trick of victories. During the 2014 elections, there were 3,33,621 male voters and 2,81,593 female voters (total 6,15,214).

In 2019, the BJP again fielded Kher and she came out victorious. The number of voters was 6,46,708 — 3,42,201 males and 3,04,507 females.

As the city gears up for the June 1 election, the voter count stands at 6,47,258 — 3,35,060 males and 3,12,198 females.

The city recorded the lowest 48% polling in 1999 and the highest 73% in 2014.

In the past 12 Lok Sabha elections, the highest ever voter turnout was recorded in 2014 at 73.69 per cent and the lowest 48.34 per cent in 1999. Both in 2014 and 2019, the voter turnout was 70 per cent or more. In the 2019 elections, 70.54 per cent of the total 6,46,729 voters exercised their franchise.

Highest turnout of 73.69% recorded in 2014

In the past 12 Lok Sabha elections, the highest voter turnout was recorded in 2014 at 73.69 per cent and the lowest 48.34 per cent in 1999. Both in 2014 and 2019, the voter turnout was 70 per cent or more. In the 2019 elections, 70.54 per cent of the total 6,46,729 voters exercised their franchise.

