Embassy should intervene for woman’s safety in Bahrain: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Union of India to ensure the safety of a woman allegedly sold by her live-in partner in Bahrain. Justice Alok Jain of the high court has asked it to make certain that the Indian Embassy in Qatar inquired into the matter with promptitude while ensuring her well-being. The direction came on habeas corpus petition filed by the detainee’s parents, who –among other things – made reference to “love-jihad”.

Taking up the petition filed against the State of Punjab and other respondents, Justice Jain took note of the petitioners’ contentions through counsel Prikshit Thakur that the detainee, in a live-in relationship, had approached the court to seek protection of life and liberty. The plea was filed even though there was no threat to their life and liberty.

Acting on her initial plea, the court on August 25, 2023, granted the protection with a direction to the SHO concerned in Jalandhar district to arrange a meeting between the detainee and the parents. Justice Jain observed another petition was subsequently filed in which the detainee, along with her live-in partner, was called. Directions were also issued to the detainee to be in touch with her parents.

Referring to the petition now placed before the Bench, Justice Jain added that it was filed on the basis of a video call and communication received from the detainee alleging that she was sold by her live-in partner in Bahrain and was likely to be eliminated anytime. It was the petitioner’s “positive case” that the live-in partner had admitted before the Goraya SHO that the detainee had been sent to a foreign country for work purpose.

Considering the exigency of the matter, Justice Jain issued notice to the Union of India for May third week before asking a counsel appearing on its behalf to look into the matter on an urgent basis and ensure that the Embassy of India in Qatar, too, inquired into the matter promptly and ensured the detainee’s safety.

The respondent-police authorities were also directed to take action against the partner and his kin for seeking necessary details and information regarding the detainee. The state and its functionaries, and the Union of India, were also asked to work in coordination to prevent harm to anyone.

