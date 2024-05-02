31 road projects worth Rs 56 cr near completion in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 1

Over 90 per cent work on 31 road projects worth Rs 56.5 crore taken up last year in the district has been completed. The deadline for the projects in various Assembly constituencies is May 15, according to sources.

According to the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), which had been assigned the project of total 55 roads in the six Assembly constituencies of Faridabad, the department has completed around 95 per cent work on 31 roads located in Badkhal, NIT, Prithla and Faridabad segments. The remaining work on these roads is expected to be completed by May 15.

According to the sources, the work on remaining 24 roads in Ballabgarh and Tigaon segments is likely to be completed by end of October.

As per the details available with the department, the cost of under construction roads in Badkhal, NIT and Prithla segments — aggregating to 46.74 kms — is Rs 56.5 crore and the projects for 51.95-km roads in Ballabhgarh and Tigaon constituencies will cost Rs 48. 44 crore.

The PWD had launched the construction of 55 roads (110 km aggregate) in September last year under a special scheme launched for every Assembly segment. For this, Rs 25 crore was sanctioned for each Assembly constituency, according to officials concerned.

The total budget for the six segments had been pegged at around Rs 105 crore. The highest budget (Rs 27.33 crore) had been approved for the Faridabad segment, where three roads totalling 11.40 km are being built. Ballabhgarh and Tigaon are next with allocations of Rs 24.86 crore and Rs 23.58 crore, respectively. The smallest budget (Rs 4.60 crore) was for the Badkhal constituency, where only one road, 3.33 km long, is being built.

PWD Executive Engineer Pradeep Sindhu said all projects will be completed in the stipulated time.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad