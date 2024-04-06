Bhim Sena chief alleges threat, FIR registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 5

The president of Bhim Sena has approached the police, alleging a threat from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Satpal Tanwar, a resident of Khandsa village, said Bishnoi had threatened to kill him.

He said he had received a letter through speed post on which it was written “Death order on the name of Satpal Tanwar and his number after Salman”.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IPC at the Kherki Daula police station on Thursday. “The matter is being investigated and we are verifying the facts,” said inspector Satyawan, SHO, Sector 37 police station.

Tanwar said in the letter, it was written, “I am writing this letter from jail, Satpal Tanwar, do not consider this letter as a mild threat... Please obey us respectfully and stop opposing the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, otherwise we will shut your mouth forever.”

“The name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was mentioned in the letter and abusive words related to the caste were written,” he said.

The complainant handed over the letter to the police.

