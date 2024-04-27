BJP has taken lead in campaign: Manohar Lal Khattar

Jhajjar, April 26
Targeting the Congress party, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the party had announced its candidates at a time when the people had made up their mind to support the BJP in Lok Sabha poll.
The BJP had already taken a lead over the Congress in the poll campaign by announcing its candidates a long time ago, he added.
“We have organised more than 35 public rallies so far. Our 3.5 lakh party workers are fully charged and working to ensure the victory of the BJP candidates. When the Congress will start its campaign, we will have organised rallies in all 90 Assembly segments of the state,” said Khattar while addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally here today.
He said the BJP’s Assembly-wise rallies would be completed by May 10. Thereafter, the party’s central leaders would visit the state to address public meetings to seek votes for the candidates, he added.
The Congress had delayed the announcement of its candidates by over a month, which would adversely affect its poll prospect, he said.
