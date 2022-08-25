Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat’s 2 associates in her murder case

PTI

Panaji, August 25

In a big development, the Goa police have arrested 2 people in Sonali Phogat murder case.

Dy SP Jivba Dalvi said Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi—who were made accused in the case after the autopsy report of the BJP leader came out—have been arrested.

Goa Police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against these two associates of Phogat.

The Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added in the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official told PTI here.

Sagwan and Wasi had accompanied Phogat to Goa when she arrived in the coastal state on August 22.

Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

Autopsy was conducted on Phogat’s body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital earlier in the day.

Phogat (42), a BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was brought dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.