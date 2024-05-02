Building used by liquor mafia razed

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 1

Taking stringent action against liquor mafia Bhupender Dahiya of Sisana, the Sonepat police and the District Town Planner (DTP) demolished the godown which he had taken on rent for the illegal business on Tuesday. The police had recovered 1,523 boxes of illegal liquor and beer from this building in Jatola village on April 10.

As many as 29 cases are registered against Dahiya in various police stations. The police had declared him a proclaimed offender.

Sources said the crime unit at Sector 27 had raided the building on April 10 in Jatola village and seized boxes of various brands of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer from the building. During the investigation, it came to light that Dahiya of Sisana village had been running an illegal business of liquor by taking this building on rent for a long time.

The police said 29 cases had been registered against Bhupender in various police stations and he was also convicted in many cases. The police said Bhupender’s brother Jitender had fired a shot upon Ramniwas of Pipli in 2023 on the former’s directions.

Narender Kadyan, DCP West and Crime, said the police were collecting details of movable and immovable properties made by Bhupender and his associates by the smuggling of liquor, which would be then seized. Bhupender and his associates were smuggling liquor in UP, Bihar, Delhi and Rajasthan.

