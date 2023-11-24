Cane-crushing season begins at Shahabad Coop Sugar Mills

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 23

The 40th cane-crushing season of Shahabad Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd began today. On the occasion, the chairman of Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills Limited and Shahabad MLA, Ramkaran Kala, said an advanced token system had been implemented at the mill to ensure that there was no jam and sugarcane stocks were offloaded in time.

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma informed that in the previous crushing season, the sugar mills had crushed 74.24 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced 7.75 lakh quintals of sugar. It registered a sugar recovery of 10.44 per cent and exported 4.63 crore units of electricity, besides earning Rs 18.51 crore during the last season.

In the current season 2023-24, the mill had set a target to crush 74 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produce 8.8 lakh quintals of sugar, with a recovery rate of 10.75 per cent. It was expected to export 5 crore units of electricity.

