Cane-crushing season begins at Shahabad Coop Sugar Mills

Kurukshetra, November 23
The 40th cane-crushing season of Shahabad Cooperative Sugar Mills Ltd began today. On the occasion, the chairman of Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills Limited and Shahabad MLA, Ramkaran Kala, said an advanced token system had been implemented at the mill to ensure that there was no jam and sugarcane stocks were offloaded in time.
Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma informed that in the previous crushing season, the sugar mills had crushed 74.24 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produced 7.75 lakh quintals of sugar. It registered a sugar recovery of 10.44 per cent and exported 4.63 crore units of electricity, besides earning Rs 18.51 crore during the last season.
In the current season 2023-24, the mill had set a target to crush 74 lakh quintals of sugarcane and produce 8.8 lakh quintals of sugar, with a recovery rate of 10.75 per cent. It was expected to export 5 crore units of electricity.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Late-night snag delays rescue operation
Drilling work on hold at Silkyara tunnel
China says no 'unusual virus' behind Pneumonia outbreak in children
WHO asks China for more information about rise in illnesses,...
Another soldier dead in Rajouri, Army toll 5; LeT's top terrorist gunned down
A trained Lashkar sniper, Pakistan militant Quari was an exp...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue delayed as drilling platform develops cracks
Addl support machinery being deployed to stabilise base