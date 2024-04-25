Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Civic authorities fail to shift vendors to designated zones

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 24

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, has failed to shift vendors to the vending zones.

A number of vendors stand on roadsides in most of the markets of twin cities causing various problems, including congestion and traffic jams on the roads.

Local residents had demanded that they be shifted to designated vending zones.

Areas like the Telephone Exchange, Nehru Park, ITI, Fountain Chowk, Piyara Chowk, bus stand, Gaushala Ground, Jagadhri bus stand, Marwari Dharamshala, Jhanda Chowk, Indira Colony, Durga Garden (Chotti Line), opposite Dimple Cinema, Buria Chowk, etc., always remain overcrowded due to street vendors.

These vendors put up their carts on roadsides and even spread out chairs and tables for their customers, leaving very little space for vehicular movement.

Several roads of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri are four-laned, but vehicles can move only on a single lane.

The MC has developed vending zones in Ganesh Nagar (Jagadhri), Prakash Chowk (Jagadhri), Model Town (near godown of warehouse, Yamuanagar), near Nirankari Bhawan (Yamunanagar), near City police station, Yamunanagar, and in some other areas.

However, several vending zones are lying non-functional as the MC authorities could not shift the vendors in those zones.

“Street vendors encroach upon the parking space, creating havoc for vehicular parking. The local shopkeepers and traders lose their business as the parking space shrinks on the roads due to street vendors,” said a shopkeeper.

He said the only solution to this problem was to shift these street vendors to vending zones.

On the other hand, street vendors said most of the vending zones had been developed in places that did not suit them in terms of business. A street vendor said most of the vending zones were not developed in thickly populated areas so they couldn’t expect much business there.

Vijay Pal Yadav, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Yamunanagar, said a meeting of the street vending committee would be held soon and after the Lok Sabha elections, vendors would be shifted to the vending zones.

