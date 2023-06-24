Civic body sets up four vending zones in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 23

The Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) will soon allot spaces to street vendors through a draw system in the four newly constructed vending zones.

The move is aimed at decongesting the roads in the the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. It would also allow some space for street vendors.

Teams of the civic body have identified as many as 2,542 vendors in the twin cities through a survey.

The MCYJ officials have created vending zones in Ganesh Nagar, in the area behind Sector-17 at Prakash Chowk (both these zones are located in Jagadhri), near the city police station and the Jabbi Wala Gurdwara (both the zones lie in Yamunanagar).

“The Vending zone in Ganesh Nagar is the biggest one; it can accommodate a total of 200 vendors,” said MCYJ Mayor Madan Chauhan.

He noted that 45 vendors would be shifted to the vending zone at Prakash Chowk and 96 vendors to the vending zone set up near the Jabbi Wala Gurdwara.

He added that stalls selling eggs and meat would be placed in the vending zone facing the city police station in Yamunanagar.

“The Haryana Government, led by CM Manohar Lal Khattar, is working for an all-round development of the state. The areas earmarked as vending zones would provide a boost to the the vendors’ business,” said Chauhan stressed.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar had reportedly presided over a meeting of the Town Vending Committee here last week.

It was in the meeting that the authorities arrived at the decision to shift street vendors to the four vending zones by allotting them all spaces through a draw system.

However, a vendor warned, “If all vendors are not shifted to the vending zones and many go door to door to sell their ware, the footfall of shoppers could at vending zones could dip.”

Meanwhile, the civic body is mulling plans to set up more vending zones in the twin cities.