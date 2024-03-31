CM flying squad raids screening plant in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, March 30
A team of the CM flying squad raided a screening plant at a village in the district last night.
The raid was conducted after the squad got information that the owners of the screening plant were reportedly involved in illegal mining activities and trading of minerals.
Rohit Singh Rana, an inspector of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, who was also part of the raiding team, said the squad raided a plant at Asgarpur village.
“We have taken records related to the sale and purchase of mining minerals in our possession. Further action will be taken after examining it,” he said.
