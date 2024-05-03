Haryana CM Nayab Saini hits out at Congress for making ‘hollow’ promises

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 2

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said the Congress had always made hollow promises and nothing had been done on the ground while the BJP had fulfilled the promises it had made. Saini was the chief guest at the 22nd foundation day celebrations of the Surya Mandir. He worshipped Lord Surya and prayed for the welfare of humanity.

The CM assured fulfilment of the demands made by the Seva Samiti Mandal after the elections. Saini recounted the achievements of the Modi government while criticising the Congress, and said, “The Congress had only issued manifestos and never fulfilled any promise. Corruption was rampant during the Congress rule, which burdened the people. PM Modi fulfilled all promises made in the past 10 years.” He exhorted people to elect him for the third consecutive time for the development of the country and the state.

He highlighted the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre and the state and said the BJP government has worked to bring systemic change. The state government is making efforts to ensure that the benefits of Central and state schemes reach the last person. CM Saini said the development of the country and the state, as witnessed in the past 10 years, will continue and the pace of development will not stop under the BJP government. He said Manohar Lal served the state as the Chief Minister and will now serve people as the Member of Parliament.

Saini said the largest panchayat elections in the country were under way. Voting will take place in Haryana on May 25. “By pressing the button of the lotus flower in two machines, people will send one lotus to the Lok Sabha in Delhi and the other to Chandigarh,” the CM added.

Saini, while interacting with mediapersons, said the BJP will win all 10 seats of the Lok Sabha in the state and one seat of Karnal Assembly byelection. He claimed that the Congress will face defeat in all 10 seats. “Public’s trust in Congress has been eroded. During its regime, jobs were obtained through connections with ministers and through papers and money.

