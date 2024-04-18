Development means BJP: Rao Inderjit Singh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 17

People want development and the BJP means development so people will vote for it, said Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh while inaugurating his election office in Sector 15 part I here today.

He said that the BJP’s aim was the development of every section. There had been tremendous development in every sector in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narender Modi.

On the party’s sankalp patra, Rao, who has been an MP five times from the Gurgaon Constituency, said the sankalp patra had been made keeping in mind every section and individual of the country. He said that the PM had promised in the BJP’s manifesto to make all four classes, poor, youth, food givers and women self-reliant. India would be a developed nation when we celebrate its 100th anniversary of independence, he said.

Inderjit said: “The slogan of caste was used by opposition governments. Now the slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is going on. Record breaking developmental works had been carried out by the Central Government in Gurugram in the last years. People want development and hence the voters have made up their mind in favour of the BJP,” said Rao.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Gurugram #Lok Sabha