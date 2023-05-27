Edu Dept directs schools to explain poor Class X results

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 26

In a bid to fix accountability for poor performance of government school in Class X board exam, the Education Department has sought an explanation from those that have recorded a low pass percentage. The department has started preparing a list of schools having pass percentage less than 50 per cent.

2,070 fail to clear examination 6,413 students appeared for exam Qualify 3,495 Compartment 848 Fail 2,070 District pass %age 54.50% State average 57.72%

According to the officials, the schools have been directed to give the reasons for the poor performance along with the subjects in which the students fared poorly.

Meanwhile, the government school teachers blame shortage of staff, non-academic duties and wrong timing for transfers as major reasons behind the poor results.

State Lecturer Association, Ambala, president Ramakant said, “Shortage of staff, transfers during ongoing session and non-academic duties being assigned to the teachers are some of the key reasons behind the poor results in government schools. The teachers are engaged in different duties, while the students keep sitting in schools. The department should ensure adequate number of teachers in the schools if it wants to improve the performance of students.”

District Education Officer (DEO) Suresh Kumar said, “To assess the reasons, we had a meeting with the Block Education Officers on Thursday and they have been asked to increase monitoring and make efforts to improve the results. If the schools have adequate teachers and still have a poor pass percentage then further action will be taken accordingly.”

“After the details are complied, a report will be sent to the directorate to take further steps in the matter. It has been decided to increase the usage of smart boards and other gadgets to improve the creativity of students and help timely completion of unit-wise syllabus,” he added.