The encroachments on green belt in almost all residential and commercial units of Faridabad continue to be a matter of concern. With no action taken against the violators, there has been a rise in the number of encroachments in the city. Many residents have illegally occupied the belt and are using it for parking. Some have also unlawfully rented these spaces to vendors, due to which a large number of liquor vends have come up on the green belt in Greater Faridabad area. Immediate and stern action is required on the part of the civic body.

Varun Sheokand, Faridabad

Commuters perturbed by damaged road

A 1-km long stretch of the road from Jaroda to Telipura villages in Yamunanagar has been in a deplorable condition for a long time, leaving the direct connection between the two villages snapped. The route is also used to visit Kapal Mochan and Adibadri fairs near Kathgarh village. The authorities concerned are requested to look into the matter to ease traffic congestion on Bilaspur and Kail roads.

Babu Ram Dhiman, Pinjore

Rising number of canines a grave concern

WITH an increase in the number of canines roaming around in the city, there has been an upsurge in residents’ complaints. The strays have spread across all localities, posing a threat to their residents, especially children. The Municipal Corporation should launch a sterilisation programme to keep the rising population of canines under check.

Akash Dilauri, Panipat

