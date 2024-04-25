Faridabad police rescue kidnapped bank manager

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 24

The Faridabad police have rescued a kidnapped bank manager and arrested an accused. They laid a trap to arrest the alleged kidnapper while he was taking a ransom of Rs 4 lakh from the victim’s family near the Kelly bypass at Ballabhgarh in Faridabad on Tuesday.

The police also recovered two pistols, three live cartridges, a rope, vehicle used in the crime and Rs 4 lakh from the possession of the accused.

The bank manager was identified as Satish Kumar, a resident of the Sector 62 area in Ballabhgarh, while the arrested accused was identified as Bhupender (30) of Badauli village in Palwal district.

According to the police, on the night of April 21, two armed persons allegedly entered Satish’s house from a neighbouring house and kidnapped him in his own car. They demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from his family. An FIR was registered in this regard at the Adarsh Nagar police station.

The accused allegedly took Satish to Himachal and then to Mathura. In the meantime, the accused negotiated with Satish’s family to release

him for Rs 5 lakh. The accused got Satish’s family to deposit Rs 1 lakh in Satish’s account and withdrew the money from different places using his ATM card.

The kin were asked to bring Rs 4 lakh to the Kelly bypass of Ballabhgarh. Satish’s family informed the police, who laid a trap. While Satish’s wife reached with the money, Bhupendra allegedly came in a hired taxi. The police team caught Bhupendra red-handed while accepting the ransom money.

Bhupendra told the police that Satish was with another accused Ravindra in Mathura. A police team then conducted a raid in Mathura and rescued the bank manager. However, Ravindra managed to flee and evade arrest.

A senior police officer said Bhupendra, who is the main accused, told them that he used to live on rent at Satish’s house about four months ago. Later, he returned to his village with his children and needed money.

As Bhupendra knew that Satish was a bank manager and had a four-storey house, he hatched a plan with his friend Ravindra, who had befriended him when he was working at a fuel station at Badshahpur.

“Our teams are conducting raids to nab Ravindra,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Faridabad police.

