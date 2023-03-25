Five booked for vandalising inauguration stone of road

Hisar: The police registered a case against five persons for vandalising the inauguration stone laid of a newly constructed road in Dhani Sanchla village in Fatehabad district today. Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Babli had inaugurated the road a few days ago..
