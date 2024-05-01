Girls outperform boys in state board’s Class XII examination

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, April 30

Mahendragarh district has topped in the pass percentage of Class XII examination conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani. The results were announced today. While overall 85.31 per cent students (regular) have passed the examination, Mahendragarh’s pass percentage was 92.22 per cent. Nuh district is at the bottom of the chart with a pass percentage of 56.83per cent.

BSEH Chairman VP Yadav said girls have fared better than boys in the examination with pass percentage of 88.14 per cent as compared to 82.52 per cent boys. Yadav said 65.32 per cent of private candidates have also been declared pass. The Board has not released the list of toppers on the pattern of the CBSE, stating that it causes pressure and creates unhealthy competition and in accordance with the New Education Policy.

He said the results have been announced in the shortest-ever period after the conclusion of examinations. “We declared the results in 27 days, which is a record in the history of the BSEH,” he said.

The Board chairman said a total of 2,13,504 candidates appeared for the Senior Secondary (Academic) examination, out of which 1,82,136 passed and 6,169 candidates have been declared failed. Out of 1,05,993 girl students, 93,418 have passed, achieving a pass percentage of 88.14 per cent, while out of 1,07,511 boys, 88,718 passed with a pass percentage of 82.52 per cent.

Yadav said the pass percentage of government schools was 83.35 per cent and that of private schools was 88.12 per cent. The rural students have fared better than their urban counterparts with a pass percentage of 86.17 per cent and 83.53 per cent, respectively.

He said the pass percentage of private candidates in the senior secondary examination was 65.32 per cent. In this examination, 5,672 candidates appeared, out of which 3,705 passed. Private candidates can view their results by filling in their roll number or name, father’s name, mother’s name, and date of birth. School candidates can also view their results by filling in their roll number and date of birth, said VP Yadav.

The BSEH has declared the result in 27 days which is a record of shortest time. The examinations had ended on April 2 in Haryana. Last year, while the examinations concluded on March 28, the results were declared on May 15. The chairman further said the result can also be downloaded from the Board’s website by visiting the relevant schools/institutions and logging in with their user ID and password.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Mahendragarh