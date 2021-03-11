Gurugram to get 500-bed ESIC Hospital

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, May 25

Haryana will get a 500-bed ESIC Hospital in Gurugram, and 100-bedded hospitals at Hisar, Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak and Panchkula.

The projects were green-lighted during a meeting between Union Labour & Employment, and Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday.

The proposed hospitals will be set up in the industrial belts of the state.

Also, the Union Minister discussed with Khattar the ongoing welfare schemes for workers as well as developmental projects.

After the meeting, Khattar said the proposed hospital at Gurugram and other places will boost the health infrastructure, which will cater well to industrial workers.

Yadav tweeted: "Furthering PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of giving quality and affordable healthcare to our Shram yogis, it was decided in a meeting held today with CM of Haryana Shri @mlkhattar ji to open 100-bed ESIC Hospitals at Hisar, Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak and Panchkula."

Besides, the proposed ambitious Aravalli Safari Park project in Gurugram district was discussed in detail during the meeting. Khattar told reporters that the plan is to develop the upcoming park as per international standards. About 10,000 acres of land has already been identified in Sohana area in Gurugram for the project.

Also, Haryana government’s efforts to preserve the Aravalli hills were also discussed. A Haryana government functionary present in the meeting said that Yadav was appreciative of the state's efforts to improve the ecology of the Aravallis.