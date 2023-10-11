Haryana IAS officer held in graft case

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, October 10

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Haryana, today arrested 2001-batch IAS officer Vijay Dahiya here for allegedly taking bribe in lieu of clearing bills related to training imparted by a private educational institution under a skill development programme of the government.

Sources said Dahiya had been served a notice to appear before the ACB today. He was arrested following his questioning. He was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody. Booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Dahiya was under the ACB investigation following the arrest of Delhi resident Poonam Chopra.

A resident of Fatehabad, running an educational institution and associated with the Haryana Government’s skill development training programme for economically weak students, had approached the ACB claiming Chopra had sought gratification for clearing his bills to the tune of Rs 50 lakh. The complainant had said that an employee had told him to meet Chopra. She assured him that his message had been conveyed to the then Commissioner and Secretary, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department, Vijay Dahiya, and he would need to pay Rs 5 lakh.

The complainant agreed to pay the amount in two instalments. He paid Rs 2 lakh and was reportedly asked to pay the remaining Rs 3 lakh on April 20 following which the complainant approached the ACB. After the ACB laid a trap, Chopra was caught at a restaurant with the money.