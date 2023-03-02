 Haryana to ink 1200-MW agreement with Adani Power Limited soon : The Tribune India

Haryana to ink 1200-MW agreement with Adani Power Limited soon

Haryana to ink 1200-MW agreement with Adani Power Limited soon


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

After months of negotiations, the Haryana Government will soon sign a supplementary power purchase agreement of about 1,200 MW with Adani Power Limited (APL).

The available power will help the state in tiding over the demand during the summer season.

Earlier, one of the disputes between the two was over the withdrawal of pending cases before different forums, including the apex court. The Haryana Advocate-General had opined against withdrawing the cases against the APL. Now, it has been decided by both parties that cases will not be withdrawn.

The government and the APL had signed an agreement in 2008 for supplying 1,424 MW power for 25 years. Two separate power purchase agreements (PPAs) were executed by Adani Power Limited with the two Haryana entities for supplying 712 MW power to each of them from the Mundra Power Project in Gujarat.

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission adopted the tariff of Rs 2.94 per unit on July 31, 2008.

A change in the regulations took place in Indonesia in 2010 and 2011, which aligned the export price of coal from Indonesia to international market prices instead of the price that was prevalent in the past 40 years. As the cost of operations rose, the Mundhra plant started posting losses.

However, on April 11, 2017, the SC ruled that a change in Indonesian law would not qualify as a change in the law as per the PPAs.

The APL has not been supplying power for the past one and half years to Haryana over the rise in the cost of imported coal. The state has been facing acute power shortage during the summer season. In 2023-24, it is going to face a shortage of 1,713 MW in April, which will rise to 2,194 MA in May, 4,203 MW in June, 4,120 MW in July, 3,378 MW in August, and 4,282 MW in September. Even in October, it is likely to face a shortage of 2,340 MW.

Earlier, the energy charges were based on the 70:30 ratio of contracted capacity, based on domestic and imported coal, respectively. Now, Adani Power will supply about 1,000 MW at Rs 3.54 per unit, after adjusting for flue gas desulphurisation and other duties. The rest of the 200 MW produced from the imported coal will cost as per the tariff decided by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission. The government has agreed to drop about 200 MW of the contracted supply based on imported coal. Otherwise, the cost of power from the domestic coal is between Rs 5 and 6 per unit.

“We have managed to retain the entire domestic coal-based power supply in the yet-to-be-signed supplementary PPA,” said PK Das, Chairman of the Haryana Power Utilities. Das said the state would manage the shortage through the short-term power purchase agreements. On the question of power cuts, he said, “There will be no power cuts in the coming summer. The power promised to the urban and rural domestic consumers, farmers and industry will be delivered.”

No outages this summer

There will be no power cuts this summer season. The power promised to the urban and rural domestic consumers, farmers and industry will be rdelivered. — PK Das, chairman, haryana power utilities

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

2
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

4
Patiala

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

5
World

All entities must comply with laws, Jaishankar tells UK Foreign Minister on BBC tax 'survey'

6
Punjab

Pakistan PM appoints first Ambassador for Kartarpur Corridor to woo more Sikh pilgrims

7
Delhi

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

8
Nation

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

9
Nation

Rahul Gandhi sports new look at Cambridge University address, calls for new thinking for democratic systems

10
Diaspora

Nikki Haley bashes Pakistan; says US won't be world's 'ATM' if she is voted to power

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

Counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls begins

BJP leads in Nagaland, Tripura; Conrad Sangma ahead in Meghalaya

Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...

Nikki Haley says Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations; should not receive any aid from US

Nikki Haley says Pakistan is home to at least a dozen terrorist organisations; should not receive any aid from US

Focus on all global priorities, not just Ukraine conflict, says India as Foreign Ministers arrive

Focus on all global priorities, not just Ukraine conflict, says India as Foreign Ministers arrive

Fancy registration number: FIR to be lodged against three Rs 1-crore plus bidders, says Himachal Dy CM

Fancy registration number: FIR to be lodged against three Rs 1-crore plus bidders, says Himachal Dy CM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Sergey Lavrov talk Ukraine

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov talk Ukraine

Enhanced coordination on international stage taken up too: R...


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in city this year

Will resolve fire NOC issue: Mayor

MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

2 former ministers in jail, AAP plans door-to-door campaign in Delhi

2 former ministers in jail, AAP plans door-to-door campaign in Delhi

Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj AAP’s pick for Delhi Cabinet

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects